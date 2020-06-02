Bobby J. Delcour, son of Oval and Ferrell (Massey) Delcour, was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Hartville, Missouri. He passed away at 9:14 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, in his home east of Marshfield.
Bob was a graduate of Hartville High School, attended Missouri State University and was in the National Guard. He retired from Roadway Trucking in 1994.
Bob’s passion was training horses, announcing horse shows and selling horses. He had a riding school for disabled children for many years. He was a devout Christian, a member of the Black Oak Free Will Baptist Church and sang with the Glory Bound Quartet.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and her husband, Dottie and Ivan Jones; and his former wife, Jeri Delcour.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; stepchildren Chad McCleary and his wife Donna and Shanna Stark; one sister, Shirley Honey and her husband, Doug; his nieces and nephews, Jelena Curtis and her husband Jay, Trenda Seifer and her husband Ray, Sheryl Honey-Ellerman, Michelle Duncan and her husband Jon, and Melissa Hall and her husband Scott; his stepchildren, Dale Rowland and his wife Denise, Gail Gritts and her husband Tom, Kate Hastings, and Kelly Greenwood; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
