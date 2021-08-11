BOBBY GERALD PETERS, 70, of Hartville, formerly of Norwood, was born on November 10, 1950, the son of Charlie and Edna (Byram) Peters, and passed away, surrounded by his family, on August 3, 2021, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
On October 9, 1970, he was united in marriage with Starr Sivadon, and to this union two children were born.
Bobby owned Aeromold Plastic, Inc., and was very successful in his business. In his free time he enjoyed riding across the country on his motorcycle with Starr, restoring John Deere tractors, hunting, fishing, camping, target practice, or simply spending time on his farm and putting up hay or cutting wood. He was a very generous man with his many talents or the things that had been given him. His most valuable treasure was his family and spending time with them and as his family grew, Bobby especially loved and cherished his grandchildren.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Starr, of the home; two children: Michelle P. Jeter (Steven), Marshfield and Bobby Gerald Peters II (Amy), Marshfield; one brother: Terry Dwayne Peters, Greenville, Mississippi; eight grandchildren: Ashley Starr MacDonald, Christian S. Jeter, Shawn Patrick Jeter, Kathryn Yvonne Carroll, Hope Courtney Anderson, Bobby Gerald Peters III, Nathaniel John Peters and Evan Scott Peters; five great-grandchildren: Mattilyn Michelle MacDonald, Lillian Leigh MacDonald, John Ashley MacDonald, Seraphina Carroll and Alduin Carroll. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services were Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 1:00 PM, in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment following in the Marshfield Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.