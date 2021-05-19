Bobby Gene Inman, 80, Marshfield, Missouri (formerly of Barton, Vermont) was born May 20, 1940 to Gerald and Nancy (Billingsley) Inman in Burlington, Arkansas and departed this life for his Heavenly Home on April 18, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Bobby proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United State Navy and was also a member of the Army National Guard. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 30 in Lyndonville, Vermont.
He was a 1958 graduate of Chadwick High School in Chadwick, Missouri and later attended college at Southwest Missouri State University. He enjoyed the history of the Ozarks and his hometown, helping compile a history of Chadwick for the Christian County History Book while in high school. He moved to central Vermont in the 1960’s and worked many years as a gardener and other various capacities.
Bobby was proud of being a master gardener and was a charter member of the Evelyn Hampton Garden Club of Marshfield and a member of the Elkland Independent Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Cathy Inman; daughter, Audrey Clydette Inman; brothers, Junior Inman and Milburn Winslow and sister, Leota Davis.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Nickel of Idaho; sister-in-law, Joyce Inman of Fordland, Missouri and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He is also survived by his longtime special friend, Rhonda Poole of Vermont.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 12:30 pm at the Elkland Independent Methodist Church in Elkland, Missouri. A private interment will take place at the Chadwick Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Evelyn Hampton Garden Club in care of Holden Cremation and Funeral Services in Sparta, Missouri.
