Bobby Dean Murphy, born August 12, 1948, went to be reunited with his parents, Robert J and Norma Downing, sister Rona Vestal, brother David Murphy, and niece Tammy Fuller on October 2, 2020.
He is survived by sons, Michael (Janelle) Murphy of Zephyr Tx, Jeff Murphy of Columbia Mo; grandchildren Steven (Amanda) Murphy, Kendra Murphy, Brandon (Bilinda) Myers, Bradley (Heather) Myers, Bryan (Melissa) Myers; great-grandchildren J.R. Cash, Kiley, Colten, Finlee, Dylan, Isaac, Hadley, Benjamin, Paul, Thomas, Jeremiah; Sisters Mary (Steven) Grospitch of Louisburg KS, and Betty (Steve) Bayliff of Springfield MO; Brothers Hobart (Mary) Murphy of Chatham IL, and Paul (Kristi) Murphy of Gresham, OR; many nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Debbie Cox of Marshfield MO.
Bobby worked for Marshfield Public Schools in various capacities for years and drove a truck for Marshfield Machinery and Rost Ready Mix for many years as well. He was a lifelong mechanic who could fix almost anything and helped many people over the years with their vehicles. With a servant’s heart, he helped anyone who was in need when he could provide. His altruism and great sense of humor will be greatly missed by so many whom he has touched throughout his lifetime.
Please join us in celebrating his life at Fraker Funeral home on October 17 at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Webster County Victim Assistance Program and left in the care of Fraker Funeral Home, PO Box 85, Marshfield MO 65706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.