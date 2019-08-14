Chan Cooker with the Marshfield Rotary Club spoke regarding the Rotary Park restrooms and concession stands project on Thursday during the Marshfield Board of Aldermen meeting.
Cooker recapped the project: The Marshfield Rotary Club decided it wanted to construct a new restroom facility at Rotary Park. The organization has been before the board previously to discuss what that building might look like. According to Cooker, it will not be an overly large building, but he said he understands the costs will be higher than initially anticipated, primarily due to the fact it will be open year round. Because of that, Cooker explained the size will be smaller, but he still thinks it will be a vast improvement for the park.
His purpose for being at the meeting was discussion of the final positioning of the building itself and get formal action from the board. Cooker said Jared Olson from the building and trades class at Marshfield High School has agreed to construct the building for them.
"The building and trades class is hoping to get started in a week or two, as soon as school starts," said Cooker. "That way, they can get back to the house that they're working on. I don’t anticipate it would take 60 days to complete construction."
The place the Rotary Club would like to construct the building is next to Shook Field, down the first-base line, just to the north of the dugout, between that field and the smallest soccer field. Cooker said this placement will better serve the playground area where the children are. Plus, with a safety issue, it will be closer to where the activity takes place. Cooker said the Rotary Club also has an interest in allowing the general public to use the concession facility from time to time if there is a need, such as a birthday party or family reunion.
John Benson noted the plan has gone through the Marshfield Parks and Recreation committee twice, most recently this past Tuesday night. During that meeting, the Rotary Club recommended approval and acceptance of this offer. He explained the building is designed so that in the future it can be expanded on either end of it, whether that is adding more bathrooms on one end or extending an awning on the concession window and create another pavilion. Cooker added that this plan would not interfere with any plans for the park.
As far as the old restroom building, deputy administrator Sam Rost said it would be used for storage. The only staff impact projected with this is that there is an elevation issue with the sewer line hook-up, so the Rotary Club will purchase all of the material and have the sewer line installed.
At one time, the Rotary Club considered building the restrooms where the existing facility is, but the electrical issues would be a problem. In addition, Cooker said they purposely chose the location for the new restrooms because it is well lit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.