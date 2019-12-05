Twelve people have reportedly died in Black Friday-related events since 2006. That’s just according to the Black Friday Death Count website.
As the first day after the last major holiday before Christmas, Black Friday symbolizes the unofficial beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Its name refers to holiday sales that businesses count on to go "in the black," turning a profit for the first time in a calendar year, but it has also come to refer to the volume of shoppers created traffic accidents and sometimes even violence.
On Friday, I stopped in at Walmart in Marshfield to get some groceries, expecting heavy shopping traffic. For the most part, it wasn’t too bad, and I could maneuver around the aisles without elbowing anyone or bumping shopping carts. However, I did notice Marshfield Police Chief Doug Fannen standing near the pharmacy side entrance on my way out. As we talked, he informed me he was serving as security for the day and had been at Walmart since 4 a.m.
I wasn't surprised, considering the holiday madness associated with Black Friday. It’s the busiest day for shoppers, but also increases the chances of shopping violence. Last year, two people were stabbed at Macy’s Destiny USA, in Syracuse, New York, according to the Black Friday Death Count.
Last Friday, police in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, responded to a report of a vehicle being broken into around 1 a.m. at a parking lot. In this incident, the suspect broke one of the windows and stole two television sets. Four people in Miami were arrested at Dolphin Mall in Miami, Florida, on various charges. One of the suspects was accused of inappropriately touching women while the other three were charged with shoplifting.
Another incident took place at a Walmart store in Murrieta, California, where two men exchanged blows in the gift aisle. According to an article from Fox News, the fight happened over simple etiquette. The two men — both retired U.S. Marines — were waiting in the checkout line when an elderly woman apparently bumped into one of the men with her shopping cart, which prompted one of the men to make a comment. The other man reportedly scolded him and demanded that he respect his elder, and that’s when the fight broke out.
There are so many instances of Black Friday violence that I felt grateful to know Chief Fannen was there in the event something went wrong. It’s good to have extra security measures in place, especially with the chaos of Black Friday, but it’s also disheartening to know adults fight over a high-definition TV like two children battling it out for a shiny new toy.
I've had two Black Friday shopping experiences at Walmart, but none of them were ever violent or uncivilized. There's nothing wrong with shopping or wanting to get the best deals, but seriously, it's not worth going to jail over it.
If we could outlaw the Black Friday thing, I don’t think I would mind it. My editor explained the contrast when she was growing up. At that time, all the stores were closed on Thanksgiving and resumed to normal business hours the following day. She said it was much more enjoyable to go out shopping in those days than it is now. Well, I suppose that's why Christmas is considered the busiest (and craziest) time of year.
