Billye Genevieve Hall, Miller, Missouri, also known as "Hopper," was born June 22, 1925, in Lead Hill, Arkansas, to William and Flo Tatum. She peacefully passed away at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at The Maples in Springfield, Missouri at the age of 94.
She is survived by daughters Georgann (Jon) Hornback of Rialto, California, and Patty (Jim) Kabell of Miller, Missouri; sons James (Marjorie) Hall of Calimesa, California, and David Hall of Marshfield, Missouri; 1 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of almost 60 years, George; one sister; one brother; and a great-grandson Tyler.
Billye accepted Christ as her Savior as a girl. She was a member of the Baptist church and Eastern Star in Marshfield. She enjoyed family, talking about the past, reading, bingo and casinos. She was known for her cooking and sewing. She never met a stranger and was never at a loss of words or subjects to talk about.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., with interment in Marshfield Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday in the funeral home.
