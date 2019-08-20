Billy Vaughn Holliday, 89, Conway, Missouri, son of Otis Dewey and Carrie Elizabeth (Hagan) Holliday, was born Oct. 16, 1929, in Wellington, Kansas, and departed this life for his heavenly home on Aug. 17, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
He moved to Fort Worth, Texas, in 1947, and there he had owned a gas station. This is where he met, fell in love, and three weeks later married Betty Jean Scoggin in 1948.
Billy served his country in the early 1950s for four years as a communication specialist in the United States Air Force. He worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Texas. After purchasing his grandparents farm near Conway, Missouri, Billy transferred to Missouri in 1979 and later retired in 1986. After he retired, he started raising cattle until he peacefully departed this life at home on the farm he loved with his loving wife of almost 71 years and his loving family by his side.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Betty; a son, Rick Holliday and wife, Sheila; a daughter, Tresa Holliday; three granddaughters, Lindsay Mustard and husband Justin, Jennifer Fullerton and husband Austin, and Cassandra (Cassie) Mosley and husband Matthew; and one great-granddaughter, Aliegha Jean Mosley. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Bill was a great husband, wonderful father and caring friend. Best put “He was a GOOD MAN.” He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services for Billy Vaughn Holliday will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri, with burial in Graham Cemetery, Conway, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Graham Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
