Billy Isaac Stonecipher, 87, of Elkland, Missouri, left this world on Sept. 6, 2020. He had a date to dance with his wife Jackie, who was awaiting his arrival.
Billy was known most of his early life as Stoney and most of his later life as Poppy. He was born on March 15, 1933, to Leahmon Shelby and Stella Mae Tyler Stonecipher of Bruno, Arkansas.
Bill never saw active military duty but was enlisted in the Army and ordered to report to present-day Turkey when he received a hardship dismissal in 1956.
Bill married Jackie Sue Kelley on June 4, 1958, in Harrison, Arkansas. Bill and Jackie began their married life in Kansas City, Kansas, where Bill ran a bottle exchange until he became employed at Hawthorn Melody Dairy.
Bill spent his career years in the dairy-related business, which eventually led him and Jackie with their two children to Springfield, Missouri.
His dream was to own property and to have a small farm. The early 1990s began the realization of Bill’s dream as he retired from Eco lab, and he and Jackie moved to Elkland, where a fishing dock was built at the pond. Three of Bill’s greatest pleasures were simple ones: working on his farm while on his tractor, riding his four-wheeler across his property with his dog Abbey beside him, and inviting anyone to fish at this pond. Over these years, many, many people have been invited to fish at Poppy’s pond. Did I say many?
Bill was a 32nd Degree Mason, and relocation to Elkland saw him very active in the Lions Club, where he enjoyed serving and helping in the community.
Bill enjoyed many sports. He was an avid Chiefs fan, cheering alongside his son, Billy Isaac Jr., during many football games.
Bill and Jackie were married just shy of 60 years and had two children, Rhonda Karen and Billy Jr.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Jackie, and by two sisters and his parents.
Bill is survived by his beloved black lab, Abbey, as well as both of his children and their spouses, along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill is now reunited with Jackie, with whom he was anxiously awaiting their date to dance with one another.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Elkland Independent Methodist Church, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland. The family will be at the funeral home from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
