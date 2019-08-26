Billy Bee Stacey, 88, Elkland, MO, son of Walter Emerson and Berniece (West) Stacey was born on February 13, 1931, and departed this life on August 21, 2019.
Billy was united in marriage to Lena Edmonds, and to this union six children were born. Billy served his country in the United States Air Force. He was an airplane mechanic, working on the B 36 Bombers. He and Lena were stationed in Spokane, Washington for four years before moving back to Missouri. Once back in Missouri, they owned a dairy farm and worked hard on the farm. Billy built the first self-propelled tractor pulling sled. He also moved houses and took his wife (bookkeeper) and children on the road with him. They enjoyed travelling around with their family. Billy loved fishing, hunting and was a Nascar enthusiast. He was a Mason for many years and was made an Honorary Member of the Masons at Mt. Olive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Maegen Nichole Uchtman; sister, Norma Jean Miller; and brother, Joe Stacey.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Lena of the home; six children, Billy Gene Stacey and wife Machelle, Larry Stacey and wife Patti, Garry Stacey, Gayle Uchtman and husband Lewis, Jeffrey Stacey, and Kevin Stacey and wife Leah; twelve grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Jill, Samantha, Dawn, Michelle, Stacey, Lindsey, Peyton, Jorden, Kyle, and Kamron; seven great grandchildren, Shyan, Shayla, Micah, Aryka, Jaysen, Sierra, Haylee, Adeya, Asher, Silas, Haddon, Bohan, Elliot, Quill, Porter, Calvin, Lena, and Jeremy, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Billy was loved by many and will certainly be missed.
Funeral services for Billy Bee Stacey will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, MO, with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland, MO. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Elkland Independent Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
