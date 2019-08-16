Billie Jane (Greer) Johnston, 91, Springfield, Missouri was born February 13, 1928 to Arden and Ruth (Popejoy) Greer in Marshfield, Missouri and departed this life for her heavenly home August 13, 2019 at The Neighborhoods at Quail Creek, Springfield, Missouri.
On June 19, 1944 Billie Jane Greer and Harold Robert Johnston were united in marriage. To this union three sons were born. Billie and Harold were a true love story and they celebrated 65 years of marriage before Harold’s passing. She loved the outdoors and fishing. Christmas was her favorite holiday and started January 1 shopping for the perfect gifts for her family. Billie crocheted, made tea towels, and other crafts. She even had a kiln and enjoyed making ceramics. Billie made all her children ceramic Nativity sets. She sold her crafts at the local craft festivals and had a booth space in Branson, Missouri. Billie also enjoyed going to the casino at Downstream and bingo. Above all she loved her family!
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Robert Johnston of 65 years; son, Larry Robert Johnston; daughter in law, Sherri Ann Johnston; great granddaughter, Mackenna Lea Johnston; and sister, Joanna Mae (Greer) Hartman.
Billie is survived by two sons, John William Johnston and wife Gayle of Nixa, Missouri, Jack Dale Johnston and wife Paula of Rogersville, Missouri; daughter in law, Veronica Johnston of Niangua, Missouri; four grandsons, Michael Robert Johnston and wife Lori, David Terrill Johnston and wife Meredith, Charles William Johnston and Brittani, Jeremiah Dale Johnston; one granddaughter, Sarah Ann Dunn and husband, Eric; twelve great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; sister in law, Betty Moore of Nixa, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Billie will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services for Billie Jane Johnston will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Rivermonte Memorial Gardens, 4500 S. Lone Pine, Springfield, Missouri 65804. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairhaven Children’s Home, Strafford, Missouri, in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
