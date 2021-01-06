Bill Salsman, formerly of Marshfield, MO, was born November 2, 1930 and died December 24, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Bill graduated from Niangua H.S. in 1948. He married Norma Dunkin in 1949, then he and Norma moved to Bettendorf, IA where Bill worked for the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA). He served in the Army during the Korean War from 1952-53. Bill then returned to ALCOA, where he worked for 35 years. After retiring, Bill and Norma moved to Sun City West, AZ where they lived for 35 years, before moving to Tucson, AZ.
Bill is survived by his wife of 71 years, Norma, two daughters: Debbie (Mark) Harris and Patricia (Michael) Coury, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Reginna Salsman, his brother Raymond Salsman, and his sister Betty (Salsman) Miller.
Bill and Norma were always active members in their local church. Bill was a people person who was well known for his sense of humor. He loved cars, traveling with his wife, exploring the west, playing cards and tile rummy, and working jigsaw puzzles.
A service will be held January 6th in Tucson with burial in the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ on January 7th. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made to Funeral Homes & Cremation Services | Bring’s Broadway Chapel (bringfuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.