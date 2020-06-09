Beverly Jeanne Dillion, 86, passed away at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in her home with her family present in Marshfield, Missouri.
Beverly married Bob Dillion March 22, 1953. She was saved on March 25, 1962, and joined the Tabernacle Baptist Church May 13, 1962, where her membership remained. She was a bookkeeper for The Marshfield Mail. Family and friends say she was best known for her cooking.
She was preceded in death by Richard Wilson Bear, father; Ruth Elizabeth (Sheppard) Bear Atherly, mother; and Michelle (Hamilton) Grogan, granddaughter.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Dillion; two daughters, Renee (Dillion) Hamilton and spouse Mike Hamilton and Amber (Dillion) Hamilton and spouse Gary Hamilton; four grandchildren: Keith Hamilton, Kenny Hamilton and spouse Lena, Gary (GW) Hamilton and spouse Tammi, and Brandon Hamilton and spouse Aislynn; 10 great-grandchildren, Alex Keenan and spouse Cameron, Hannah Hamilton, Andrew Hamilton and Jessie Stepp, Mikhayla Hamilton, Dayton Hamilton-Grogan, Olivia Grogan, Cooper Hamilton, Ailah Hamilton, Parker Hamilton and Quinn Hamilton; two great-great-grandchildren, Harper Keenan and Cora Jean Keenan; one sister, Deborah Luginsky and spouse Larry; one nephew, Brian Luginsky; a great-niece, Alissa Luginsky; and a great-nephew, Jake Luginsky.
Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Marshfield Cemetery, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
