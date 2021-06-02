Betty Lou (Cantrell) Keeler

74, Marshfield, Missouri was born August 23, 1946 to Foster Harley and Pauline (Dedmon) Cantrell in Duncan, Missouri and departed this life to see the face of her Lord and Savior Jesus on May 29, 2021 with her loving husband by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sue Kennedy.
Betty is survived by her husband, Bobby Keeler, of 51 years; sisters, Patricia Birkes, Nixa; Judy (Fred) Farthing, Seymour; Wanda Villasana, Seymour; Diane (Ronnie) Davis, Seymour; and Kathy (Charles) Moore, Springfield; brothers, Mickey Cantrell, Duncan, Missouri; Rickey Cantrell, Hartville; Vickey (Kathy) Cantrell, Niangua; three sister-in-laws, Melba June Young, Marshfield, Dianne Keeler, Marshfield and Joan Keeler, Springfield; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Betty was born and raised in Duncan, Missouri on the family farm. She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at an early age. Betty attended Sunrise School through 8 th grade and then went on to Marshfield High School where she graduated as a member of the National Honor Society in 1964. She went on to attend Missouri State University and graduated with her Bachelor of, Science Degree in 1968 and her Master’s Degree in 1975. Betty did her student teaching in 2 nd grade with Mrs. Lena Pierce at Ava Elementary in the spring of 1968. Her teaching career began in the fall 1968 teaching 1 st grade for 2 years at Hartville Elementary. Betty taught 1 st grade the next 26 years at Hubble Elementary Marshfield in room #3. In all, Betty taught 28 years of 1st grade. “I loved teaching and no matter how old my students were, I always said they were still my children.” Betty wanted to be a teacher and a friend who made a difference in children’s lives---“my kids” were “my world”. Betty and Bob moved to Kansas City, Missouri in 1996 because Bob was transferred with BNSF. Betty continued to teach by substituting in Park Hill School District in Kansas City, Missouri for 10 years. She was awarded Hubble Elementary Teacher of the Year in 1996 and was listed in Who’s Who Among American Teachers in 1996.
Betty was the pianist at Mt. Zion Church, Ebenezer Church and Harmony Church in K.C. Missouri. She enjoyed day trips with Bobby, fishing, eating out, flea marketing, bowling and spending time with
family and friends. Betty will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services for Betty Lou Keeler will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday June 4, 2021 at Ebenezer Community Church, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 6 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday June 3, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Burial will follow the funeral service at Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery or The Marshfield Schools Backpack Program for Hubble Elementary. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
