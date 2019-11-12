Betty Jean Skinner, Everton, was born Dec. 11, 1973, in Columbia, Missouri, to Minnie (Rader) Hough and Ronnie Letterman. She passed away Nov. 7, 2019, in her home at the age of 45.
Betty was a mom to three wonderful children and a foster parent to many children. She was passionate when it came to loving and giving to others. Betty owned and operated Prowash of the Ozarks in Springfield. She was a member of James River Assembly, and loved the Lord with all her heart. She trusted that she was in God’s hands and believed in the victory that she has received now.
She is survived by her mother, Minnie Hough; her father, Ronnie Letterman; three beautiful children, Harmoni, Joseph and Abby Skinner; two sisters, Anna Smith (who was her loving caretaker) and Christina Broadway; and her fiancé, Robert Stark.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Fraker Funeral Home. Burial followed in Marshfield Cemetary. Visitation was from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the funeral home.
