Betty Jean Clemens, 91, of Marshfield, was born on June 17, 1929, in Chadwick, Missouri. She was the daughter of Thomas and Minnie (Hicks) Weter. Betty passed away in Marshfield, at Webco Manor, on November 7, 2020.
Betty was united in marriage to Guy Owen Clemens on December 21, 1950. Guy preceded her in death on March 25, 2005.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Bill, Ted, Delbert and Tommy Weter; and two sisters: Lucy Shipman and Maxine House. As a young woman, Betty worked at the Springfield Garment Factory during World War II. After Guy returned from the war, they met at the Doling Park Skating Rink. They shared the joy of skating and fell into a love for each other that lasted for eternity. She was a wife, mother and a homemaker, partnering with Guy in running their farm while also cooking for her family and those helping on the farm. Betty was an excellent seamstress and happily created clothing for her girls and their dolls. Betty was a longtime member of High Prairie Baptist Church. She had a beautiful alto voice and enjoyed sharing special music with her church. She taught Sunday School, worked in Vacation Bible School and met many other needs within the church.
Betty is survived by her three daughters: Elizabeth Black and husband Joe, Teri Replogle and husband Keith and Cathy Rust and husband Mike, all of Marshfield; seven grandchildren: Rachel Barks and husband Bo, Michelle Brinkley and husband Freddy, Mindy Menzies and husband Josh, Melaina Eldridge and husband Matt, Stacey Replogle and friend Nate Brill, Tony Replogle, and Stephanie Replogle; nine great-grandchildren: Noah Barks, Ava Barks, Luka Barks, Navy Fireman Mikahla Brinkley, Allison Brinkley, Kyler Menzies, Halle Menzies, Abel Eldridge and Mia Eldridge.
Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in the Marshfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 Wednesday at Fraker Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the High Prairie Baptist Church and left with the funeral home.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and for the protection of the family and others, the wearing masks and social distancing is highly recommended at the funeral home and at the service.
