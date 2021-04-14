Betty Ann Atteberry, Elkland, was born January 30, 1937 in Springfield, MO. She departed this life on April 6, 2021 in Marshfield Care Center at the age of 84.
Betty was a homemaker and worked on her family dairy farm.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper and Bertha Barnett; her husband, Fern Junior Atteberry; two sons, Kevin Atteberry and Michael Atteberry; her brother, Robert Barnett; and sisters, Alice Harris and Patsy Crumpus.
Betty is survived by her children, Randy Atteberry and wife Debbie, Marshfield, Ben Atteberry and wife Pam, Marshfield, Gail Boyd and husband Tony, Fair Grove; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation was from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
