Bettie Jo Cook, 78, Niangua, Missouri, was born Aug. 28, 1941, to Harry and Pansy (Whitaker) Russell in Niangua, Missouri, and departed this life for her heavenly home April 17, 2020.
Known as Sis, Momma, Grammy, Meme or Dear Friend, Bettie was the light of the lives of those who surrounded her. She was a true Godly woman whom demonstrated her dedication to the Lord in whatever she set out to do. Bettie extended a friendly smile, listening ear, caring heart, warm hug, sage advice and a deeply held reminder that God is good all the time, no matter what, to all. Her mission in life was to serve others; that being said, one would often find oneself being fed the best food ever, with a hot cup of coffee to go with it. Bettie made the absolutely best fried chicken sandwiches and had an incredible knack for peach cobblers, not to even mention her sweet tea.
Bettie loved the farm life and worked her heart out on their dairy. Later, after the farm sold, Bettie took up the ordering and bookkeeping work for her and Earl’s truss company. She could often be found in the garden, striving to produce the heaviest watermelons, sweetest cantaloupes and boastfully large tomatoes. Furthermore, she was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed spending peaceful time in her sewing room, stitching away at an apron or doing mending. Her crochet work was stunning — she made many pretty, vibrant afghans.
Bettie loved nothing more than spending time surrounded by her dear family members. Loving the innocence and preciousness of young children, she often referred to her last seven granddaughters as her “whole life,” dedicating as much as of her time as possible to lovingly and gently nurturing, embracing and watching over them. However, most of all, Bettie leaves behind a beautiful legacy — one to be proud of. Her life glorified God in every way possible, and even though she faced many challenges, heartaches, devastations and disappointments, she never failed to show what it is like to serve Jesus, both in the valleys and on the mountaintops.
Bettie’s soul may be singing before the God of Heaven, but her life lives on in the precious memories and deeply grounded influence she has left to her family, friends, and acquaintances. Referring to her as she always loved being called, until we embrace again, good old-time, one-of-a-kind friend, much love to your sweet soul in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Rob Carroll; her first husband, Bob Carroll, and her grandson, Daniel Lee.
Bettie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Earl Cook; five children, Nancy Kelley (Rick) Mansfield, Missouri, Sally Lee ( Gary), Phillipsburg, Missouri, Cindy Baker (Johnie), Lebanon, Missouri, Gayle Peltzer (Brent), Niangua, Missouri, and Chris Cook (Tonya), Elkland, Missouri; 17 grandchildren: Carol, Richard, Sarah, Amber, Bobby, Josh, Quentin, Megan, Bobby, Joey, Olivia, Emma, Abby, Sadie, Hollie, Journee and Zarah; numerous great-grandchildren; her brother, Ted Russell, Marshfield, Missouri; her sister, Patty Larsen, Lebanon, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside funeral services for Bettie Jo Cook will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 24, 2020, at Good Spring Cemetery, Niangua, Missouri. Friends and family may pay their respects at Day Funeral Home Wednesday, April 22, 2020, or Thursday, April 23, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Spring Cemetery or Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
