Bessie Robertson, 96, of Benton, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. She was born May 25, 1924 to James Hacker Helms and Julie Emma Helms in Fort Smith, Arkansas Bessie married Rev. James L. Robertson, Sr. May 29, 1942, the love of her life that she followed through World War II & several states where he pastored United Pentecostal Church's. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband James; Brother Jeff Helms, Twin Brother Lessie Helms, Sisters: Margaret Fulford, Gladys Pounds & Ruby Hanley. Bessie is survived by sons: James L. Robertson, Jr. (Ethel), of Marshfield, MO., Jimmy (MerryLee) Robertson of Royal AR., Daughter: Connie Johnson (Wayne) of Bryant, AR. Grandchildren: Cheryl Weatherford, J.L. Robertson (Shelly); Greg Robertson (Renee); Monica Saffle (Alan); Melissa Gilbert (Sean). Great Grandchildren: Lindsey Smith (Brian); Cody Saffle (Gregg); Makayla Weatherford (Harley); Austin Saffle; Mattie Robertson; Ethan Saffle; Paige Gilbert; Gage Robertson; Peyton Gilbert. Great Great Grand Children: Gracee, Jaxon and Jemma Smith.
There will be an open visitation from Wednesday, February 24 to Sunday, February 28 at Ashby Funeral Home. Graveside services were 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 1 at Pinecrest Memorial Park. Rev. Jesse Emerson will be officiating. Pallbearers: J.L. Robertson, Greg Robertson, Alan Saffle, Sean Gilbert, Ethan Saffle, Brian Smith, Austin Saffle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Arkansas at 201 W. Markham Center Drive in Little Rock, AR 72205 or go to www.alzark.org. Online guest book at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
