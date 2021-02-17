Bert Hollis Vincent, 78, Conway, MO, son of Herbert Floyd and Iris Cloerene (Loney) Vincent was born November 27, 1942, in Conway, MO, and departed this life for his heavenly home on February 12, 2021 with his loving family by his side.
On May 27, 1967, he was united in marriage to Sue Shockley and they shared 53 years together with their daughters. Bert proudly served our country in the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Iris Vincent; brothers, Herbert Floyd Jr., and Leister and wife Emma June Vincent; brother in-law, Leon Rosenthal.
Bert is survived by his loving wife Sue of the home; his children, Sonja Starnes and husband Alva, of Lebanon, Lisa Miles, of Springfield, Missy Cook and husband Doug, of Conway, and Jennifer Jones and husband Randall, of Conway; 10 grandchildren, Brent Deckard, Heather, Tyler, Brent Cook, Lesley, Dustin, Jeremy, Baylie, Chelsey, and Madysen; 14 great-grandchildren, Blake, Kole, Kale, Quentin, Keaton, Kayli, Brysn, Natali, Kameron, Riley, Kinsley, Carson, Ansley, Bentlee, and Hudson Ray on the way; sisters, Barbara Rosenthal, of Conway, and Carmon Brewster, of Buffalo; brother, Bill Vincent and wife Donna, of Conway; special friend, Farris Robertson, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Special thanks to Julie Rosenthal for all you have done for Bert and the family.
Graveside services for Bert Hollis Vincent were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Conway Cemetery, Conway, MO. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 15, 2021, in Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Doc's on Rocks or St. Jude's in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
