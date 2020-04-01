Belinda Kaye (Reese) Smith, 63, Marshfield, Missouri, daughter of Jim and Donna (Davis) Reese, was born Feb. 19, 1957, in Marshfield, and departed this life for her heavenly home on March 27, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Belinda was raised in Marshfield, Missouri. After she graduated from Marshfield High School, she attended Ozarks Technical Community College, where she received her bookkeeping degree. Belinda worked at Exotic Animal Paradise during high school, and she also worked at Shields Pharmacy as a cashier, and as a bookkeeper for Fishel Realty and Crosscut Home Center.
On Aug. 24, 1974, Belinda was united in marriage to Steve Smith. Belinda was a wonderful wife, loving mother to her two sons and caring nana to her three grandchildren. She was very kind to everyone, and somehow, she remembered everyone’s birthday, anniversary or holiday with a special note or card. If you ever needed anything, she was there even before you knew you needed her.
She loved to attend craft festivals and didn’t care if she had to travel to them. She also loved to shop for shoes and purses, especially if she could find a good deal on them. Belinda also enjoyed planting flowers and having hanging baskets around to make her house look beautiful. Belinda was a very loving and caring person.
Belinda is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Steve, of the home; two sons, Brian Smith and wife Brittany, and Michael Smith and wife Jodee, both of Marshfield; three grandchildren, whom she adored, Shelby, Norah and Leo; her parents, Jim and Donna (Davis) Reese, of Marshfield; two sisters, Elizabeth Richhart, Marshfield, and Twyla Kennemer and husband John, Conway; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.
Graveside service for Belinda Kaye Smith will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield. No formal visitation is planned, but friends may call the funeral home at their convenience. Services are under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
