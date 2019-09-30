For individuals wanting to get started in beekeeping, understanding some basics of beekeeping would be very beneficial. Making the correct decisions during the start up phase is a key part of success, according to Kyle Whitaker, county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment for University of Missouri Extension.
That is why Whittaker is offering a Beginning Beekeeping Class from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14th at the Wright County Extension building, 608 E. State Street, Mountain Grove. There is a $20 per person cost for the program (though the second person in a couple can attend for free). Online registration in available on the following MU extension websites: Wright, Webster, Texas, Christian and Greene.
To register for the class, or for more details, contact the Wright County Extension office at 349-4134 or visit the office in person.
Class attendees will learn important components of getting started in beekeeping, honeybee biology, equipment needs and costs, importance of pollinators, understanding and handling bees and opportunities to be involved with local beekeeping organizations.
University of Missouri Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Missourians to improve lives, communities and economies by providing relevant, responsive and reliable educational solutions. MU Extension programs are open to all. More information on this topic is available online at http://extension.missouri.edu.
