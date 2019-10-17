Fans of the TV show “Friends” will not want to miss the Friends Trivia Night this Saturday at Smokey J's in Marshfield.
Hosted by the Grace Place Children’s Home in Marshfield, participants will have a chance to win the Geller Cup in the competition. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. There is a minimum of four people/maximum of six people per team. For more information, email graceplacechildren@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.