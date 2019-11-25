Bary Eugene Cantrell, son of Dale Cantrell and Linda (Franklin) Cantrell, was born Jan. 5, 1969, in Marshfield, Missouri. He passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 50.
Bary worked for ACGI/Armstrong Company in Marshfield. He was preceded in death by his father and by his children’s mother, Tracy (Kaus) Cantrell.
Survivors include his children, Shelby Cantrell, Shayla Cantrell and Danny Joe Cantrell, all of the home; his mother, Linda Franklin, Springfield; his brothers and sisters, Rick and Denise Cantrell, Marshfield, Vickie Cantrell, Marshfield, Julie Haywood, San Diego, Robert and Leslie Cantrell, San Diego, Ricci Hash, Springfield, Joe and Tracy Cantrell, Niangua, Tammie and Travis Fishel, Marshfield, and Doug White, Springfield; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in the Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Interment followed in the Sixteenth Cemetery, Niangua. Visitation was from noon until service time Saturday in the funeral home.
Family suggests memorial contributions can be made to the family.
