The Jordan Valley Community Health Center is hosting a Back to School event Aug. 6-8 at its facility on 1166 Banning St., Marshfield.
Walk-in appointments will be available at the clinic for Well Child Check-Ups, immunizations, sports physicals and dental screenings.
Parents are asked to bring a copy of the child's updated shot record and letter from the child's school that indicates what immunizations they need. For more information, call 859-2400.
