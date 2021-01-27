Audrey Belle King, 95, Springfield, died January 17, 2021 at the Strafford Care Center. Audrey was born June 7, 1925 east of Niangua in a community called Dudleytown. The daughter of Burley and Bamma Dudley Yeubanks, she was the last of five children. She grew up surrounded by many cousins, attending Copening School and Methodist Church.
Audrey graduated from Niangua High and focused on being an educator. She taught at Northview for around five years. While there she met Charles Raymond King at the movie theatre on the Marshfield square.
Within a year they were married on Oct. 18, 1947 at Rev. Salsman’s house in Wright Co. Audrey and Raymond moved to Kansas, lived and worked mainly in Wichita and retired to Springfield where she worked for a couple department stores. She enjoyed needlepoint and volunteering, especially helping patients at the Mercy Chub O'Reilley Cancer Center improve their self esteem while undergoing chemo. One of many good cooks, she was known for her salmon patties. She was a member of First Baptist Church and later attended Cherry Street Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Elbert and Bill Yeubanks; her sister Mildred Kendrick; along with several in-laws; and no less important, their beloved pets throughout the years.
Audrey is survived by her husband of 73 years, Charles Raymond; in-laws Minnie and Neal Calvin of Wichita; eleven nieces and nephews; numerous cousins, relatives, and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Special thanks to the staff at the Strafford Care Center. Services were held Jan. 26, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North with burial in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
