Shelby Atkison has been named editor of the Marshfield Mail. The announcement was made earlier this week by JT Strasner, publisher of the newspaper.
Atkison has been with the Mail for the past 10 months, serving in a vital role leading the newsroom and in digital production. She is a native of Marshfield and is proud to call Webster County her home for her whole life.
“Shelby embodies what we look for in an editorial leader,” Strasner said. “She is passionate about newsgathering and her ethics and gatekeeping are of the highest quality. She loves this corner of Missouri and I’m certain she is the right choice to lead our newspaper into the next chapter of its storied existence.”
Atkison is a Marshfield High School grad and alumna of Drury University. She possesses previous press and radio news experience.
“It was immediately clear that Shelby has the traits that we look for in an editor,” Strasner said. “I look forward to the growth we will accomplish under her leadership.”
Atkison said she was excited about the promotion and ready to hit the ground running.
“This has been my goal since graduating from Drury – to find a job I can grow in close to home. It’s so special that I’ve been able to find that in my own hometown,” she said.
“I hope our readers will continue to share in the excitement that our community has to offer,” Atkison added. “There truly is not a better place in the world to be.”
The Marshfield MaIl is a publication of Phillips Media, a multi-media company serving community newpapers in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas. The Mail has been in publication since 1893.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.