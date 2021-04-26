Arthur E. Rich Sr., 85, of Springfield, passed from this earth April 12, 2021, with his family by his side. He was a loved husband, Dad, Grandpa, brother, uncle, storyteller, friend and scratch golfer – with family being most important, he said in his later years.
Arriving Oct. 3, 1935, Art was the youngest of 14 children born to Arthur Lee and Arbella (Moody) Rich of Wright County, Missouri. He grew up in the Cold Springs, Missouri, community, fondly remembering riding his horse to a one-room schoolhouse, hunting, fishing, traveling with his father, a Baptist minister, and the large Sunday dinners his folks generously provided from their garden.
A talented and skilled machinist, Art worked about 20 years in “Silicon Valley,” Santa Clara, California, first for Hewlett-Packard Co. and then for Pfizer’s RSI (Radiologic Sciences Inc.). He helped develop mammography technology and traveled the world installing and training people to run the X-ray machines. He later returned to Missouri, opened his own machine shop, then later invented a boat lift and installed them on area lakes.
He was direct, saying what he meant, loved to tell a good story or joke and thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of his golfing buddies, especially at Whispering Oaks in Marshfield and Springfield Golf & Country Club. In 2015 Art organized the first “Salute to Veterans” golf tournament, now an annual event named after him to benefit local veteran organizations. He and his wife, Dee, lived in Marshfield many years.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing, vegetable gardening, cooking and grilling for family and friends. Golf was his mainstay though. He once remarked that his 69th birthday was the best because his score and age were now the same!
He lived in several communities in Missouri and northern California, always forming a community of friends and neighbors and enjoying the sights of that area.
Art is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Dee, of Springfield; his six children, Arvella Hallmark of Tracy, California; Marcella Molino and her husband, Terry, of Boulder, Colorado; Linda Putman and her husband, Bryon, of Nixa, Missouri; Arthur E. Rich Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Strafford, Missouri; Tammy Rich of Norwood, Missouri; and Laura Turner and her husband, David, of Norwood, Missouri; plus two “bonus” children from his second marriage (with Dee), Penny Bradshaw of Ozark, Missouri, and Rodney Bradshaw and his wife, Crystal, of Springfield. One sister survives, Deloris Sheley and her husband, Dick, of Illinois. He enjoyed his 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces; and a host of friends and golfing buddies.
A celebration of Art’s life will be held at a later date. The annual Art Rich Salute to Veterans golf tournament will go on this summer in Marshfield in his memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local veterans group or to the Cox Health Foundation, Cancer Services Fund in Arthur Rich’s name, Cox Health Foundation, 3525 S. National Ave., suite 204, Springfield, Missouri 65807 or www.coxhealthfoundation.com.
