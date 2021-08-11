April Dawn Fers, 47, Springfield, Missouri was born April 16, 1974 to Barry Sr. and Linda (Poulson) Schafer in Springfield, Missouri and departed this life for her Heavenly Home on August 7, 2021 at Cox Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her father, Barry Schafer, Sr.; her maternal and paternal grandparents; Uncle Jerry Schafer and Uncle Gary Schafer.
April is survived by daughter, Erin Fers (Chance Lafferty), Springfield and son, Adam Fers (Elli Gilbert), Lebanon; three grandchildren, Lillian Lafferty, Kairo Lafferty and Westley Fers; her mother, Linda Schafer, Marshfield; two brothers, Daniel Schafer (Jamie), Marshfield and Barry Schafer Jr. (Theresa), Elkland; a sister, Amanda Lee (Clint), Marshfield; significant other, John Wright, Jasper, IN; Special Mom and Dad, Joyce and John Fers, Marshfield; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services for April Dawn Fers will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 6 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.
