Ansley Glenn Young, 79, Wentzville, Missouri was born October 5, 1939 to Glenn and Esther (Gerhardt) Young in Beach, Missouri and departed this life for his heavenly home August 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
On October 1, 1966, Ansley was united in marriage to Betty Barton and to this union three children were born. Ansley and Betty celebrated 52 years of marriage. Ansley was a member of Gideon's International since the early 1980's. He also served as the State President of Gideon's International in Iowa and Missouri. He was a manager for KMart Corporation for over 35 years before retiring in 1999. Ansley enjoyed fishing at Bennett Spring, Missouri. Feeding and watching hummingbirds was a favorite hobby. Ansley was a member of Chapel of the Lake, Lake Saint Louis, Missouri for 20 plus years and was very involved with his church. He loved his family and his family loved him. Ansley will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ansley is survived by his loving wife, Betty of the home; son, Mark Young and wife Kathleen of Columbia City, Indiana; two daughters, Amy Shirk and husband John of Chicago, Illinois, Sarah Hall and husband Matt of Texas; eleven grandchildren, Rhea, Shauna Jo, Zachary, Elizabeth, Esther, Emma, Elena, Ainsley, Levi, Micah, and Charlotte; sister, Edna Mae Greer and husband Don of Marshfield, Missouri; three brothers, Ellis Young and wife Judy, David Young and wife Debbie, John Young and wife Jean all of Marshfield, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Celebration of Life service for Ansley Glenn Young will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24th in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow the service in St. Luke Cemetery, Conway, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideon's International or Chapel of the Lake in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
