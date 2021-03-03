Annie Evelyn Deckard, 90, Rogersville, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at her home.
She was born June 19, 1930 in Sleeper, Missouri, the daughter of the late Harry O. and Roxie R. (Davis) Pilkinton. She was united in marriage to Austin Norman Deckard, he preceded her in death in 1984. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, and a brother.
Evelyn was an Inspector for many years with Calverts Garment Factory before her retirement. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Rogersville and the Logan Community Ladies Club. She enjoyed her flowers and feeding her birds. She was loved by her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Harry Deckard and his wife Connie; two granddaughters, Cathy Barton and her husband Robbie, and Stacey Deckard; a grandson, Harry Austin Deckard, Jr. and his wife Sarah; four great-grandchildren, Kacia and Karley Barton, Madi Branson, and Ethan Deckard; three sisters, Lucille Braden, Clara Jenkins, and Janice Pilkinton; two brothers, James and Wayne Pilkinton; and many other relatives and friends.
Private graveside services were held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Springfield under direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. No visitation was planned.
