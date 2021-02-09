Anna Lee Coates, daughter of William Henry and Mollie Belle (Robinson) Brinkley, was born on May 6, 1920 in Marshfield, Missouri and departed to her heavenly home on January 27, 2021 in Lebanon, Missouri at the age of 100.
Anna Lee graduated from Marshfield High School in 1937. Soon thereafter she was awarded her teacher certification and began teaching school at the age of 18. Anna Lee married James Coates, a fellow teacher, on Christmas Eve 1939. To this union two children were born – Carol and Max.
Anna Lee’s teaching career spanned almost 34 years. Most of those years were spent with the Lebanon School District, where she primarily taught third grade and retired in 1979. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Southwest Missouri State College (now MSU) and her Master’s degree from the State College of Iowa (now UNI). In 2016, Anna Lee was honored with the School Bell Award from the Missouri Retired Teachers Association, recognizing her contributions as a teacher.
She was a member of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma and the Laclede County Democrats. For many years she worked at the polls for various elections. She enjoyed fishing, flower gardening, reading, and she was an exceptional cook and quiltmaker. She also loved to travel, having been to all 50 states and several countries. Most of all, Anna Lee treasured time spent with family and annual family reunions.
Anna Lee is survived by one daughter, Carol (Bill) Peterson of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Brenda (Clarence) Greer of Mesquite, TX, Samuel (Angela) Smith of Yukon, OK, Matthew Smith of Springfield, and Ryan Coates of Kansas City, KS; six great-grandchildren, Alex, Andriana, Patrick, Donovan, Molly and Andrew; one nephew, Ronald (Vickie) Brinkley of Waterloo, IA; two nieces, Carmelita (John) Tieskotter and Connie (Gary) Perryman, both of Conway; and numerous other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mollie; her husband, James; her son, Max; two brothers, Paul and Robert Brinkley; and two sisters-in-law, Jo Ella Harrington and Joe Ann Brinkley.
Those who knew Anna Lee will forever cherish their memories of her, and she will be deeply missed.
Graveside Service for Anna Lee Coates will be Friday, February 5, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Marshfield Cemetery. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.shadelscolonialchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.