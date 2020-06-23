Angela Dawn Gower, Marshfield, was born May 11, 1972 in Arkansas City, KS to Marcell and Susan (Wesbrook) Wheeler. She departed this life on June 15, 2020 in her home at the age of 48.
Angela was a beloved daughter, wife, and mother. She worked as a physician’s assistant, and was a member of Destiny Church.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry Wheeler, Jr., Pauline Wheeler and Clifford Wesbrook.
Angela is survived by her husband, Richard, of the home; their son, Dean Gower, Ava; five daughters, Elizabeth Maynard (Billy), Ava, Chelsea Gower, Ava, Melody Slawson, Springfield, Morgan Province (Nick), Marshfield, and Emily Slawson, Springfield; her parents, Marcell and Susan Wheeler, Marshfield; her brother, Michael Wheeler (Kathy) Blue Springs; and her grandmother, Dolores Wesbrook, Marshfield.
Cremation is entrusted to Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Services will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Angela’s name to Seasons Hospice, or a charity of your choice and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
