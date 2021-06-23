Andy Miller, beloved husband and father, went home to be with Jesus on the evening of June 15th, 2021. He was forty seven.
He was born on July 23, 1973 to Marvin and Ada Mae Miller. He was the oldest in his family, with two younger brothers Chad (Amalia) and Kevin (Irene), and a younger sister, Trina (Matt Derstine). Andy was married to Monica Miller for twenty five years. They have six children: Adrianna, Abigail (married to Douglas Zehr), Allison, Hugh, Gabriel, and Ethan.
Dad loved to sing, and his love for music was infectious. We all loved hearing his deep rolling bass. He enjoyed woodworking and nature photography and loved a good game of softball. He treasured the times he spent in Romania, Ukraine, and Belize, and the many people whose lives touched his. Learning new languages was a challenge he loved and excelled at. He lost his own father when he was twelve years old and worked hard all his life to take care of those he loved. He was a kind and unselfish person and would drop everything to help someone in need. He loved spending time with his family and created many happy childhood memories for us. He had many friends and truly cared about people from his heart.
He will be indescribably missed and will always have our hearts.
As for me, I will behold thy face in righteousness: I shall be satisfied when I awake, with thy likeness. Psalm 17:15.
Funeral services were at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the Ozark Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall, Seymour. Interment will follow in the Ozark Mennonite Cemetery, Seymour, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.