Almeda (Taylor) Nash

Almeda Maxine (Taylor) Nash, of Lebanon, Missouri, was born on July 8, 1933, in Wilburton, Oklahoma, to Mitchell and Elizabeth (Jones) Taylor. She passed away in Marshfield, Missouri, on Sept. 23 at the age of 87 years. She was a resident of Webco Manor, where she received loving care. The cause of her death was COVID-19.
Almeda grew up in Adamson, Oklahoma. She was baptized at a young age at the Adamson Baptist Church, which she attended throughout her youth. She was raised in a Jesus-loving home. Almeda graduated nursing school as an LPN and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in McAlester, Oklahoma.
One day Almeda called a cab and when the driver, Tom Nash, delivered her to work, he was a nickel short for her change. When he returned to give her the nickel, he asked her on a date. They were married two months later and were happily married for 52 years until his death in 2005. Almeda took loving care of Tommy at their home during a short illness and he died holding her hand. To Tom and Almeda’s union, two children were born: Jerry Nash and his wife, Marsha, of Springfield, Missouri, and Brenda Deckard and her husband, Larry, of Conway, Missouri.
Almeda was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law. Almeda also mourned a grandchild and a great-grandchild lost to miscarriages.
Almeda is survived by her two children, Jerry and Brenda, as well as four grandchildren, Stephen Nash, Landon Nash, Larry Deckard III and Elizabeth Cole. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Jaslynn, Kienen, Nick, Ava, Quaid and Baylor. Also left to mourn her passing are her very dear and longtime friends, Rosetta and Willidean Guevara of Glenpool, Oklahoma.
Almeda was an accomplished seamstress. She made quilts and did beautiful embroidery. She could barely boil water, but always enjoyed dinners and gatherings with her family. Almeda could find four-leaf clovers by the handful, was a great rummy player, and had an amazing sense of humor and sparkling blue eyes. Almeda was a loving mother and her children had a happy childhood. She loved being Meme to her grandbabies. Almeda was a good neighbor and a wonderful friend. She will be greatly missed.
Graveside funeral services for Almeda M. Nash were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, at Mount Rose Cemetery, Lebanon, Missouri. No formal visitation was planned, but friends and family were invited to pay their respects 9 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
