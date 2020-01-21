Allyn Kent Miller, 73, was born to Howard “Shorty” and Alma Fern (Gray) Miller on Nov. 5, 1946, in Decatur, Illinois, and departed this life for his heavenly home Jan. 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Miller; and sister Fern Stark.
Allyn is survived by his wife, Voncille, of the home; two grandsons and a granddaughter, Justin, Thomas and Taylor, of the home; three daughters, Debbie (Konan) Kohut, Texas, Barbara Merritt, Tunas, Missouri, and Tanya Peterson, Lebanon, Missouri; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Terry Miller (Carmen) Lebanon, Missouri, and Larry Miller (Joyce) Lebanon, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Allyn proudly served his county with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a caring, loving, family man who loved spending time with his family and serving the Lord. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services for Allyn Kent Miller were held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Unity Freewill Baptist Church, Lebanon, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
