Alice "Allie" Ann (Dorweiler) Hendrycks, 72 of Marshfield, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, July 30, 2020. Allie was the daughter of Rudolph and Frances (Fehring) Dorweiler and had 11 siblings. She was the wife of Leon Hendrycks, and they lived most of their lives in Minnesota.
She worked many different jobs over the years and eventually became a Certified Dietary Manager at the Arlington Good Samaritan Center. She also did wallpapering, ceiling texturing, catering and many other types of creative work on her own.
She enjoyed dancing with the Gibbon Swingers, helping with the Social Concerns Committee at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Arlington, Minnesota, sewing, gardening, canning, woodworking, entertaining and baking lots of Christmas cookies, which she often gave away to friends and family.
Allie was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Leon Hendrycks; four children, Gena Martinson of Wisconsin, Lee Hendrycks and his wife Dawn of Marshfield, Missouri, Joel Hendrycks of Arlington, Minnesota, and Joy Nelson and her husband Drew of Hudson, Wisconsin. Her grandchildren are Kathrine Martinson Pitt and her husband Joe Pitt, Spencer Martinson and his partner Jill Bongers, Sarah Hendrycks and her partner John Helfert, Hannah Hendrycks and her fiancé Crew Spence, Daniel Hendrycks, Aimee Hendrycks, Aiden Nelson, Audrey Nelson, Alton Nelson, Adalyn Nelson and Aleah Nelson. She is also survived by her sister Jane Bastel of Milbrey, California; brothers Wilbur Dorweiler of Arlington, Minnesota, Ed Dorweiler and his wife Kathy of Montgomery, Minnesota, Al Dorweiler and his wife Karen of Plymouth, Minnesota, Ralph Dorweiler of Plymouth, Minnesota, and Bob Dorweiler and his wife Betty of Fairbault, Minnesota; a sister-in-law, Joanne Dorweiler of Champlin, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Arlington, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Allie.
