Alfred Owen Smith, Strafford, was born July 19, 1953 in Springfield, MO to Earney and Betty (Hughes) Smith. He passed away April 30, 2020 in his home at the age of 66.
Alf worked for G.E. in assembly and as an inspector. He enjoyed playing Rummy, word games, and watching t.v. He collected memorabilia. Alf was a member of Elkland Independent Methodist Church, where he loved to go. He would always tell everyone to “Have a nice day and God bless.”
Alf was preceded in death by his parents, Earney and Betty Smith.
He is survived by his brother, Earney Smith, Nixa, and nephews, Tommy and Ricky Smith.
Memorial services will be on July 19, 2020 at Elkland Independent Methodist Church under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Elkland Independent Methodist Church, and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
