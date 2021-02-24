Alfred Lee Buckner, son of Edna and Thomas Lee Buckner, was born December 19, 1926 in Willard, Mo. He passed away surrounded by family in his home on February 18, 2021 at the age of 94.
Alfred was a WWII veteran, serving from 1944-1946 in the Navy on the USS Kangaroo. After returning home he attended a school through The Department of Agriculture and began a long successful career as a dairy farmer starting with Red Holstein and Milking Shorthorn which he took great pride in showing across the United States. He also raised beef cattle starting with Horned Herefords and later switching to commercial beef cattle. He took great pride, joy and hard work raising cattle and tending to his daily farming responsibilities. He married Jean in 1947. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage before Jean went to her heavenly home in 2016. Alfred and Jean had two children, Steve and Julie. Later in life parenting and adopting James and Mindy. Alfred lived a full life, faithful to God, family, and friends. Alfred and Jean Buckner have been members of Timber Ridge Baptist Church since a revival in 1961.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Edna and Thomas Lee Buckner, son and daughter in-law Steve and Jan Buckner, daughter, Julie Buckner, four grandchildren, Kirk, Dennis, Timmy, and Michael Buckner. He missed them all dearly and now is having the most amazing reunion in heaven with them all.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Janice Beadleston, of Springfield, grandchildren James Buckner of Marshfield, Mindy Frazier and husband Rob of Ozark, two great grandchildren he absolutely adored Cale and Creek Frazier and a host of precious friends.
Funeral service was at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in Timber Ridge Baptist Church, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Interment followed in the Timber Ridge Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to Timber Ridge Baptist Church Youth Group in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
