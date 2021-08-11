Alfred Junior Berringer, son of Alfred Berringer and Edna (Grinder) Berringer, was born October 1, 1957 in Clarinda, Iowa. He passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 in his home in Pittsburg, MO.
Survivors include Ellen Berringer; his children Donna Berringer, Kansas City, Billy Berringer, Marshfield, Jimmy Berringer, Pittsburg, Nikki Jewell , Pittsburg, Dustan Bozman, Marshfield and Ashley Zaino, Rogersville; two sisters, Dorothy Berringer, Arkansas and Joan Berringer, New Market, Iowa.
No services are planned at this time, cremation is under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Marshfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.