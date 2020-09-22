Alf D. Smith passed away on Sept. 14, 2020, after a prolonged battle with dementia. He was 78 years old. Alf was a longtime resident of Marshfield, Missouri. His wife, Celeste, preceded him in death in December 2017. They were married for over 51 years.
Alf was born on April 24, 1942, to Gilbert and Edith (Koby) Smith. He grew up in Marshfield and Springfield. The Smith family has a long history in Webster County. The family owned land and raised cattle along what became Interstate 44 near the Northview hill. Alf recalled stories of going to the stockyards, hauling livestock, and going on drives in the country with his grandfather to take food to friends and shut-ins. Growing up, he attended Rountree Elementary and he graduated from Parkview High School in 1960.
Alf got his bachelor’s degree in business and marketing at Texas Christian University. He was a member of a fraternity on campus, which led to several clandestine outings. One particular trip involved buying a used city bus at auction and proceeding to run an ill-conceived bus route through town.
Alf got his pilot’s license while he was in college. He and Celeste met in New Orleans on a blind date when she was a flight attendant for Southern Airlines. He was funny, charming, and intelligent. After their first date, Celeste told her roommate that if she ever went on another date with him, she would marry him. They had that second date and they were married on Oct. 15, 1966.
Over the years, Alf worked in regional and national sales for Chesebrough-Ponds, Clairol and Rush Hampton. He rose to the level of national appliance sales manager for Clairol before leaving that career in Dallas, Texas, to return to Marshfield, Missouri, and raise his family.
In Marshfield, his entrepreneurial skills came through as he started Lawn Medic, a lawn care business, and later Odds & Oldies Autos, a car business that he kept up for over 20 years, specializing in “Cars That Appreciate.” His favorites were cars from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Over the years, he traveled across the country to buy and sell cars. He loved the time on the road, and the adventures with friends in the car business. Alf was a Route 66 enthusiast and historian. He loved to collect and trade postcards from across the country.
In later life, he worked for 10 years at St. John's hospital as a pump technician. This gave him an opportunity to visit room to room with hospital patients and staff. His charm and wit continued to shine through as he served others day to day.
Alf is survived by his daughter Alinda Maxwell; his son, Koby Smith; his sister, Marsha Hillman; his nieces, Tracy MacDonald, Shelley Greishaber and Bronwen Harbour; his nephew, Andrew Upchurch; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the friends and family that loved Alf and Celeste over the years and especially those who were able to call and visit Alf from time to time after Celeste passed away. You made his days brighter with each visit.
Friends and family visited Sept. 20, 2020, at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
