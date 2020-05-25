Alexander Christopher Sand, beloved son of Sean and Theresa (Arehart) Sand, was born June 10, 1993 in Springfield, MO. He departed this life for his heavenly home on April 23, 2020 in Wasilla, Alaska, at the age of 26.
During his life Alex courageously fought against a disease that one doctor referred to as insidious. Batten Disease caused Alex to suffer from seizures and tremors. It stole his abilities to run, walk, have conversations, and eventually, his life. Alex faced each new step of this disease with a quiet dignity and keen sense of humor that was an inspiration to all who knew him. He never asked why me. Instead he said, “Tell me again about what Jesus said happens when we die?”
In his younger days Alex loved riding four wheelers and building models of Army tanks and airplanes. He enjoyed school and graduated from Wasilla High School in 2011. Alex took great joy in being around people and was happiest when he was joking around with those who appreciated his sense of humor. He was interested in politics and enjoyed watching political debates and the stock market. Alex’s favorite hobby was painting. He was a big fan of Bob Ross and would paint for hours while watching his shows.
He was preceded in death by both of his grandfathers, Harold Arehart and Lyle Sand.
Alex is survived by his parents, Sean and Theresa Sand, Wasilla, AK; his brothers, Aaron Sand and Ian Sand, Wasilla, AK; his grandmothers, Donna Brake (Arehart), Marshfield, and Harletta Sand, Wasilla, AK; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial services are pending, and will be announced by Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
