Albert Don Letterman, 87, Niangua, Missouri passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.
Don was born to Fred and Mildred (Cunningham) Letterman on January 17, 1933 at Niangua, Missouri. Don graduated from Niangua High School. He was a veteran of the Korean War. After returning from the service, Don took over the dairy farm operation from his parents and began farming. As a young man, Don received Christ as his personal savior. Don was an active baseball player on a Niangua town team and a charter member of the Niangua Lions Club. Don remained on the farm for many years. as a past time, he began riding and breeding Missouri Foxtrotters. He trained his first Foxtrotter when he was just 13 years old. At age 14 he began riding, raising and selling Missouri Foxtrotters. Don’s passion for horses continued throughout his life. Eventually, he moved to Murrieta, California to train horses full time. While there, he met his wife, Nettie Jablonski, and they were married April 11, 1994. Don has been the receipent of many awards in the show arena. He was active in promoting the Missouri Foxtrotter Horse Breed Association since the 1960’s. He was inducted into the MFTHBA Hall of Fame on September 9, 2006. Don also was a Charter Member of the Niangua Volunteer Fire Department, which he helped form in 1975.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, John F. Day.
Don is survived by his wife, Nettie, of the home; his three children, Gary Letterman and wife Sandy, Niangua, Missouri, Alan Letterman and wife, Cheryl, Marshfield, Missouri, and Elaine Kindall and husband, Kelsey, Fordland, Missouri. He is also survived by a sister, Marie Day, Springfield and a brother, Fred Letterman and wife, Carol of Morrisville; a host of nieces, nephews, family and many friends that he made throughout his life; and special friends, Carmelita Burns, Carl and Peggy Devlin, Lynda Scoles, Elaine Colwell, Barbara and Stuart Barter, Travis and Jeanne Roffers Zack and Riana Roffers, and Logan and Darion Brengle. Don especially enjoyed the grandchildren being around him. They are Carrie Ipock, Grant Letterman, Jessica Kindall, Morgan Kindall, Seth Letterman, Ashlynn Ming, Tyler Letterman, Josh Letterman, Drake Letterman, Blake Hyder, Brooke Hyder and Brett Hyder. Don was also the proud great-grandpa to nine great-grandchildren, Lanie, Ali, Kreece, Lakynn, Blaine, Karsyn, Gracelynn, Adalynn and Tate.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Copening Cemetery, Niangua, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to Copening Cemetery and left in care of Day Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.