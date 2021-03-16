Alane Marie Mitchell, of Marshfield, Missouri, was born on December 5th, 1958, in Springfield, Missouri, to John Flair & Claire (Cosgrove) Flair. She departed this life on March 11, 2021, in Cox South Hospital, Springfield, at the age of 62.
Alane found many joys in this world. You could often find her combing through biographies of inspirational figures, gleaning meaning from their paths. On Sunday afternoons, you could find her cheering on her favorite NASCAR drivers Rusty Wallace and Mark Martin, while she switched back and forth from the Kansas City Chiefs’ game. However, the time she valued the most was spent caring for others. She was a natural nurturer, often providing love and affection to her many grandchildren and the infants and toddlers where she worked as a daycare instructor. In addition, she used her knowledge in the medical field to look after many family members and friends, never asking for anything in return. Alane was simply a giver, offering what she could to those in need.
She is survived by her children, Chris Mitchell and wife Nichole, Marshfield, and Kendra Snow and husband, Brandon, Ava; her brother, Danny Flair and wife Cathy, Springfield; her beloved grandchildren, Jason, Dustin, Alyssa, Wyatt, David, and Isaac; and her dearest aunt, Janet Noennig, of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Dustin P. Mitchell.
Services are pending and will be announced by Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or Ronald McDonald House and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.