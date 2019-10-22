Alan Carl Hale, 75, Marshfield, Missouri was born August 1, 1944 to Carl and Merle (Robertson) Hale in Springfield, Missouri and departed this life October 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Brenda Fitch.
Alan is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; two daughters, Suzanne Gentry and husband, Stan, of St. Louis, Missouri and Kelley Brady of Stilwell, Kansas; five grandchildren, Kyle Brady, Haley Brady, Ryan Brady, Colin Gentry, and Adam Gentry; aunt Margie Bonner, Springfield, Missouri and brother in law, Lloyd Hensley and wife Joyce of Morrisville, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Alan loved baseball and started playing at a young age and enjoyed the sport into adulthood. He married Sharon Hensley on July 16, 1963. Alan worked for Hiland Dairy as a Retail Milk Delivery Man until he and Sharon moved to the farm in 1976. He then began his career as a farmer. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and Cardinals baseball.
Memorial services for Alan Carl Hale will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. until service time October 20th in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
