It started with a prophecy, which promised a deliverer would come to rescue this world and all its inhabitants.
When I first heard about Jesus, I honestly expected him to come with all the flash and flair of a DC Comics superhero or a United States president. I didn’t understand how an all-powerful being could come to the Earth in such a quiet way. Jesus could have parted the clouds and flown down in a chariot of fire. He could have paraded the streets on a white horse or fast-forwarded time to the days of whistle-stop train tours and announced himself that way. No, he kept it simple.
With Christmas just right around the corner, I’m curious about the simplicity of Jesus’ birth. There were no flashing lights or snickerdoodle cookies, no fancy iPods or the latest technology apps — just a dirty stable, noisy animals and Jesus himself, born in the most innocent form.
The thought crossed my mind on Dec. 12 when I followed a group of Marshfield Fire Department personnel around CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield. It was part of a special tour organized by the Children’s Miracle Network. As we passed by one of the rooms, I noticed a mother sitting in bed as she held a baby girl. Her husband sat next to her, admiring the face of their daughter. They looked up at me momentarily and smiled. I nodded back in acknowledgement before continuing on with the rest of the group.
Babies are small, tender beings. They can’t care for themselves or do anything on their own. It’s incredible to know that Jesus, an all-knowing and omnipotent God, chose to give up the riches and grandness of heaven just to experience flesh and blood. Babies give off more of an “awww” vibe to me, not a kingly authority. In fact, we’ve heard the story of Jesus’ birth so many times we sometimes tend to shrug it off. Yet, something truly amazing transpired that night for those who witnessed it and in the events to follow.
The birth of Jesus was just the beginning, and the rest of his ministry, including his death and resurrection, would forever change the world. For some reason, we still keep coming back to it. We find hope and comfort in the message. Jesus took on flesh and bone because he knew we couldn’t do anything without him. He knew we couldn’t pay the price for our sin. Jesus came down to our level to give us something we couldn’t earn on our own.
It’s a wonderful gift and something I try to reflect on every Christmas (even with the craziness of the holidays). With all the chaos in the world, it’s like a calm in the storms and a good reminder that we still have something to look forward to. Jesus’ existence has always been the topic of controversy and debate. We've heard the story of his birth, ministry, death and resurrection over and over again. Many books have been written about him, with some authors speculating about his miracles and the accuracy of the Bible. Either way, I'm glad to know God kept his promise — we got our savior, our promised deliverer.
