A friend of mine is currently serving in South America. It's part of a ministry that God is doing through her, to share the Gospel and disciple there.
I think it's amazing how she has that desire to see lives changed. I also find it very convicting, especially with the New Year upon us.
It's a New Year, and do you know what that means? Yes. It means we're going to rock this 2020 year. Well, that’s my hope. New things are the horizon. I can feel it.
With the New Year, I understand having resolutions is important. It shows a desire for people to want a fresh start. However, as much as I like the idea of giving up pizza and eating more vegetables, resolutions are hard to maintain.
My mother shared with me a devotion from Dr. David Jeremiah of Turning Point Ministries about resolutions. In it, Jeremiah points out that research shows most New Year's resolutions are broken, in spite of our best intentions. He states, “Perhaps a better way to approach the New Year would be to have one goal: to be filled with the Holy Spirit (Ephesians 5:18). It says in Ephesians 5:18, "'Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to debauchery. Instead, be filled with the Spirit.'"
I know that sounds a little confusing, but the Holy Spirit is basically a helper that leads and guides. I think it's good to have someone to help me in the new year. What happens in 2020 remains uncertain, but God has something exciting planned. That's why I’ve compiled a list of goals for the new year:
1.) Cooking
I've already started this one. I made an applesauce pumpkin spice bread and a coconut chicken curry while I was at home for the holidays. My goal is to learn at least 15 new recipes before 2020 is over.
2.) Writing
I joined a writer's guild last summer, so I can improve my writing skills and get my book finished. It's still a long journey, but I’m looking forward to meeting with the members and developing my writing style.
3.) Scripture memorization
I thought about reading the Bible completely by the end of the year, but then I remembered Leviticus and some of the other books that I find extremely hard to follow, so I've decided to start off small — with scripture memorization. I have some that I know by heart, such as Proverbs 3:5-6, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him and he will make your paths straight." Still, I'd like to have new verses memorized.
4.) More 5K races
In 2019, God helped me participate in three 5K runs. It was a big step for me, especially since I didn't think I’d be interested in doing things like that, but I find 5K races enjoyable and hope to train for more this year.
Here's wishing you and your family a happy New Year!
