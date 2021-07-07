Enjoy a collection of photos from the 84th Annual Webster County Fair & Rodeo and share familiar faces with your friends and family! The full photo album can be viewed by scrolling down to the bottom of this article.
The 84th Annual Webster County Fair took place Tuesday, June 29 - Saturday, July 3 at the Webster County Fairgrounds.
“Marshfield takes the 4th very seriously and people are ready to get out of their houses,” said Kyle Whittaker of the Webster County Extension Center. “We had a lot to show at this year’s fair and we were happy to be able to have this event for the community again this year.”
“We were so glad to have the fair back in Webster County,” added President of the Webster County Fair Board, Kevin Cantrell. “Seeing so many families come out and participate, watch and just enjoy the atmosphere is what makes it all worth it.”
The rain cancelled the sanctioned truck & tractor pulls set for Wednesday night but held off in time to get the rodeo rolling on Thursday night. Agriculturists from across the area gathered to show prize sheep, goats and cattle.
“We were up on beef numbers with 86 head of cattle at this years fair. It’s good to see the fair growing in these areas,” added Whittaker. “We had our first ever People’s Choice Barn Quilt contest which received over 500 votes – Katie Stewart was the winner. Donna Eldridge, the administrative assistant at the University of Missouri Webster County Extension Center, was the runner up.
