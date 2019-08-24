Gary and Jackie Fraker are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married on Aug. 23, 1969, by the Rev. Dan Sullivan at the Marshfield United Methodist Church.
The couple has two sons, Dale and his wife, Marta, and Garrett and his wife, Heather. They also have three grandchildren, Kile, Gracelyn and Aliyah Fraker.
Due to recent health concerns, the Frakers are celebrating with family.
