FORDLAND –– The Lady Eagles began pulling away from Bradleyville post-halftime in the title game of Saturday’s Sixth Annual Fordland Invitational. And when Kayleena Lucas’ 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter stretched what had been a four-point lead at halftime to 11, victory seemed almost imminent.
Almost.
A few late-game mistakes served as stumbling blocks, and instead the other Lady Eagles came away with a 50-49 victory and the gold.
Bradleyville followed up an inbounds trap that prompted a Fordland turnover with a 3-pointer by Taylor McHaffie that made it just 46-44 with 1:30 remaining. Within the next 15 seconds, a quick, ill-advised shot put the ball back in Bradleyville’s hands, and a split pair of free throws by McHaffie closed the gap to one.
Following turnovers by both teams, two free throws by Kayleena Lucas (10 points) and a short-range bucket from Emily Williams kept it a one-point game, then Abi Southard made one of her free-throw attempts with 37 seconds left. A travel by Bradleyville junior Maddie Shipley put the odds again in Fordland’s favor, but a five-second violation was committed on the sideline inbounds, and McHaffie punished the hosts by making a game-winning wide-open 3-pointer on the wing with 7.7 seconds to go.
Fordland head coach Kevin McDaris shouldered some responsibility, noting that Mahlia Burks fouling out with 1:58 left may have impacted the last sequence.
“Part of it I’ll take the blame for because we hadn’t worked in somebody else taking the ball out of bounds besides Mahlia, so we were a little stuck there with her fouled out,” McDaris said. “Kenzie [Branson]’s not used to being in that situation and we missed getting the ball inbounds to the right spot a couple of times.”
“We didn’t get out on [McHaffie], and I think part of it was we were sulking a little bit from the turnover on the other end.”
““They’re a team that’s got a lot of experience, so I expected them to make a run at us. We did not handle things down the stretch the way that I’d like to, but we’ve got a lot of inexperience, so hopefully we learn from this and get better in these situations.”
With the exception of McHaffie’s late barrage from outside, the plan for Bradleyville all game was to counter the Fordland speed and firepower of Southard (27 points) with size.
“We didn’t do it as well as I’d like tonight, but we always want to push the ball,” McDaris said. “It seemed like we had a hard time rebounding the basketball, which slows our running game down, but we try to use our speed to our advantage.”
Both teams left a number of points at the charity stripe. Fordland made 8-of-18 free-throw attempts, while Bradleyville knocked down 11 of 20.
McHaffie ended with 13 points, while Williams scored a team-high 16 and was named MVP. She was joined on the all-tournament team by teammate Tay Sims, Southard, Cassidy Hambelton (Dora) and Keaton Painter (Marion C. Early).
Sparta 54, Fordland 48
The Eagles pushed hard but couldn’t ever pull past Sparta in the second half of Saturday’s third-place game on the boys’ side of the tournament.
Despite Sparta using an 8-2 lead to start the second half, Fordland clawed back to restore the deficit to one, the same it was at halftime. Buster Brown knocked down a triple and a steal allowed Skyler Jacobson to assist Joe Hart for a fast-break basket in the final 90 seconds of the third quarter. The Trojans accounted for a bucket to open the fourth that was answered by a corner 3-pointer by freshman Logan Swanson, making it 38-37.
Withstanding another spurt by the Trojans, Hart weaved his way into the paint and converted an old-fashioned 3-pointer that got the game to within four with 3:54 left, but Sparta came back with six points unanswered to make the comeback untenable.
The Eagles relied almost exclusively on perimeter offense in the first half, scoring 25 points on eight 3-pointers.
“We had some young guards that showed their age tonight a little bit, but we shot the ball well when they were in that box-and-1 defense,” Fordland head coach Brett Rippee said. “I thought we responded well after being down in a whole, but that’s one thing we’ve got to fix because we’ve had rough starts to games.”
Hart, who made the all-tournament team, finished with 14 points. After opening the season with 39 points in a win against Hurley, he scored 19 in a 57-48 win Tuesday over Marion C. Early to open the tournament, then 23 in a defeat two days later to New Covenant Academy.
“That kid is a warrior,” Rippee said of Hart. “Sparta did a good job on him. Typically, he shoots a lot of free throws, and we didn’t get those calls tonight. It didn’t go our way, but those three guards [Hart, Brown and Jacobson] played really well.”
Trent Nalley and Haden Rozell joined Hart on the all-tourney team from Chadwick, who defeated Marion C. Early in the title game. Dakota Lafferty, who had 31 points for Sparta against Fordland, and Garrett Simmerman of New Covenant Academy rounded out the five.
Fordland’s Southard shatters records in tourney opener
No one expected Fordland senior Abi Southard to shatter any records, let alone two in a 69-64 win over Dora that opened the Invitational on Tuesday.
Southard scored a program-high 49 points in the same contest as she surpassed Ali Sparks’ all-time points record of 1,584.
“To start the game, I was just worried about getting the team a win with it being our first of the season,” the Lady Eagle senior said. “I started out hitting some shots, and in the back of my head I knew that I was close, but I didn’t think I was that close. I didn’t even know I had broken it until near the end of the game when [coach] called a timeout.”
On breaking both in one outing, Southard added, “I’d always heard about that record and thought, ‘48, that’s crazy,’ and to break it on the same night means even more.”
Lady Eagles head coach Kevin McDaris called it a surprise, but complemented the manner in which she accomplished the feat.
“They played a lot of man and couldn’t keep her from getting to the basket,” McDaris said. “A lot of it was just her getting to the rim from our transition. Someone told me going into the fourth quarter that she had 40, and I knew she needed 46. I said to let me know when she got 47, and I think it was a contested layup that she scored it on.”
“She’s a tremendous scorer and has been all three years going into her senior year. Abi’s done a good job handling this group, because she’s never had to score 49 for us to win a game, and I think she did a good job of not forcing shots. She took 30 that game, which is really not much to score 49, and out of the 30, I would say they were all good ones but maybe two that she forced. And I think she made both of those.”
On a team that includes more freshman (six) than upperclassmen, it’s Southard’s job as a point guard to manufacture a significant portion of the offense every time she takes the floor. “I’m out there trying to figure out what [the defense] is doing, get my teammates the ball and still get open shots is a lot, but my teammates work a lot get me open, and I do the same thing for them,” she said.
Though she’s checked off several goals she set before putting on a Fordland jersey, Southard still has another in her sights.
“It was always a goal of mine since I was a freshman to break 1,000 points, to break the school record and to hit 2,000 points,” Southard said. “To have two of those marked off, it means a lot to me.”
